Gouverneura s Travis Dann officially resigns from his St. Lawrence County Legislature seat
St. Lawrence County legislator Travis E. Dann, R-Gouverneur, has officially resigned from his District 5 seat, effective Dec. 20. Mr. Dann is leaving two years before his four-year term expires because he was elected in November to serve as a Gouverneur town justice, a job that begins Jan. 1. For the past year he has served as the chairman of the Legislatures's Operations Committee. He submitted a resignation letter Monday night to county Legislature Chairman John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, who is supposed to appoint a committee to find Mr. Dann's replacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casablanca Five (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Lololol
|104
|Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant...
|23 hr
|Ridiculous
|2
|People that should never have kids
|Fri
|Bitchface
|31
|edwards fire dept.
|Dec 22
|wetonhot
|2
|Teddy Travis
|Dec 22
|truth
|22
|Katelins country crafts
|Dec 21
|truth
|8
|Justice for Amber mote
|Dec 21
|Unreal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC