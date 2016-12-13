Gouverneura s Travis Dann officially resigns from his St. Lawrence County Legislature seat

St. Lawrence County legislator Travis E. Dann, R-Gouverneur, has officially resigned from his District 5 seat, effective Dec. 20. Mr. Dann is leaving two years before his four-year term expires because he was elected in November to serve as a Gouverneur town justice, a job that begins Jan. 1. For the past year he has served as the chairman of the Legislatures's Operations Committee. He submitted a resignation letter Monday night to county Legislature Chairman John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, who is supposed to appoint a committee to find Mr. Dann's replacement.

