Gouverneur man jailed on more than a dozen counts for three-week string on burglaries, thefts
On Saturday at 10 a.m., police charged Thomas M. Barbarito, 36, of 42 Park St. Apt. 2 with more than a dozen felonies and misdemeanors for alleged crimes committed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 8, Chief Laurina Greenhill said.
