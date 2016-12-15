Gouverneur man charged with strangulation

State police on charged Jonathan M. Burdick, 28, of 4478 Route 58, with felony second-degree strangulation and misdemeanor acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old. Troopers charge that about 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 10 at his address, Mr. Burdick grabbed 28 year old female by the throat, choking her, while in the presence of 3 year old male child.

