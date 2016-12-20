Gouverneur man charged with petit larceny
Troopers charge that on or about Nov. 18 at the Walmart located at 7494 Route 11, Mr. Elliott stole two packages of lithium batteries and a shotgun sight, totaling $28.58. When Mr. Elliot was confronted by store employees, Troopers said he walked out of the front doors and ran into the woods.
