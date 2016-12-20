Gouverneur man charged with petit lar...

Gouverneur man charged with petit larceny

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Troopers charge that on or about Nov. 18 at the Walmart located at 7494 Route 11, Mr. Elliott stole two packages of lithium batteries and a shotgun sight, totaling $28.58. When Mr. Elliot was confronted by store employees, Troopers said he walked out of the front doors and ran into the woods.

