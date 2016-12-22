Gouverneur man charged with DWI
State police on Tuesday charged Jesse J. Johnson, 34, of Gouverneur with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies. He was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to obey a police officer, illegal signal and stop/stand/park violation on a highway.
