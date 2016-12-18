Gouverneur man charged with driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession

State police charged Clifford S. Wheeler, 52, of Gouverneur with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent and unlawful possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m. Friday on County Route 17 in the town of Russell. He was also ticketed for an exhaust system violation.

