Gouverneur man accused of choking woman
A Gouverneur man faces several charges for allegedly choking a woman who had a child in her arms, village police said. Gary A. Spicer, 30, was charged at 1:06 a.m. at a Sleepy Hollow Road residence and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said.
