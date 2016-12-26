Driver charged with DWI after accident
The driver whose truck flipped over into the middle of the road on Flower Avenue West on Friday evening has been charged with driving while intoxicated. City police charged Timothy M. Gydesen, 28, of 21601 Floral Drive, Lot 23B, with DWI following a rollover accident in the 200 block of Flower Avenue West shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People that should never have kids
|1 hr
|Jolly
|36
|What ever happened to?
|9 hr
|Mike himself
|12
|Casablanca Five (Sep '11)
|Dec 24
|Lololol
|103
|Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant...
|Dec 23
|Ridiculous
|2
|edwards fire dept.
|Dec 22
|wetonhot
|2
|Katelins country crafts
|Dec 21
|truth
|8
|Justice for Amber mote
|Dec 21
|Unreal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC