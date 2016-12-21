Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Every year in March at the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club Expo, the chamber hosts a vote for a local historic landmark to be depicted on a collectable ornament which the Chamber offers for sale. The "General Curtis Monument" was voted this year's winner.
