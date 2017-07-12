Blotter 11 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria...
A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 10 on suspicion of driving while license invalid with previous convictions or suspensions without final resolution. - VICTORIA - Truston Stefon Franklin, 27, of Victoria, by officers July 10 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
Gonzales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Blackwell III "Trip" (Sep '15)
|May '17
|Luling8304ever
|4
|.Lamont Spears (Aug '10)
|May '17
|j1983hlj
|6
|Does the city of Luling even bother to try and ... (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Lulingsucks
|33
|Luling Eagles Football (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Luling8
|2
|Luling Schools (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Luling87
|21
|Luling ISD (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Luling87
|3
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
