Public Notice - June 22, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County

NOTICE TOCREDITORSNotice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Dorothy Joyce Taylor, Deceased, were issued on June 1, 2017, in Cause No.

