Police officers nab accused church burglar

This golden candelabra, which matched the description of a candelabra stolen on March 27 from the altar at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, was one of the items recovered. This golden candelabra, which matched the description of a candelabra stolen on March 27 from the altar at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, was one of the items recovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.