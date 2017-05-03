Blotter 44 minutes ago CORRECTION - VICTORIA -Marietta Ann Deleon,...
Marietta Ann Deleon, 48, of Edna, was sentenced to time served on April 25 for a 2014 driving while intoxicated charge. Paperwork completing the sentence was processed through the county jail on April 25. An item in the Police and Courts section on Page A4 April 28 was incorrect.
Gonzales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does the city of Luling even bother to try and ... (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Lulingsucks
|33
|Luling Eagles Football (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Luling8
|2
|.Lamont Spears (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Luling8
|5
|Luling Schools (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Luling87
|21
|Luling ISD (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Luling87
|3
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Jeff
|51
