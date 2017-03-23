Legal Notice - March 23, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF GONZALES COUNTY UNDERGROUND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT Proposed Additions and Amendments to the District's RulesThe Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving comments on proposed additions and amendments to District Rule 27 - " ENFORCEMENT OF RULES - ... (more)
