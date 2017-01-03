Blotter an hour ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - David Lee Garcia Jr, 20, of ...

Blotter an hour ago ARRESTED - VICTOR...

ARRESTED - VICTORIA - David Lee Garcia Jr, 20, of ...

David Lee Garcia Jr, 20, of Victoria by officers Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. - VICTORIA - Philip Matthew Garcia, 33, of Victoria by deputies Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.

