DeWitt County officials receive awards for legislative initiatives 21 minutes ago

From left to right: James Kaiser, DeWitt County commissioner; James Pilchiek, DeWitt County commissioner; Rick Avery, Texas Association of Counties relations officer; Daryl Fowler, DeWitt County judge; Richard Randle, DeWitt County commissioner; Curtis Afflerbach, DeWitt County commissioner. The Texas Association of Counties awarded DeWitt County a 2016 County Best Practices Award.

