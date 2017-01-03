Court bids farewell to two officials
The Refugio County Commissioners Court said goodbye to a couple of the county's top officials Tuesday morning. County Judge Bobby Blaschke presented outgoing Sheriff Robert Bolcik with a certificate of appreciation for his 25 years of service to the county.
