Court bids farewell to two officials

Saturday Dec 31

The Refugio County Commissioners Court said goodbye to a couple of the county's top officials Tuesday morning. County Judge Bobby Blaschke presented outgoing Sheriff Robert Bolcik with a certificate of appreciation for his 25 years of service to the county.

