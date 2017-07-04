VIDEO: Girls learn dance techniques a...

VIDEO: Girls learn dance techniques at 'Frozen' ballet camp

Campers make shirts using spray paint and snow flakes at the beginning of class Tuesday, June 27. In addition to learning a variety of dance styles they make crafts at the beginning of the day. Cheridon Blizzard, 7, and Bailey Metz, 5, put on their ballet shoes as other campers dance around them to get ready for their routine.

