Two charged after task force investigation

Two men are facing drug charges after law enforcement surveillance catches one of them trying to hide a bag in the bushes, according to a release. Shonshi Ashmed Rangel, 29, 304 S. Spence Ave., and Tykeem Q. Wooten, 29, 509 Dail St., were both charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after an investigation by the Goldsboro/Wayne County Interagency Task Force.

