Traffic stop leads to arrest in Ruby Tuesday theft investigation
A woman stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for driving a stolen vehicle June 24 was also connected to a theft at Ruby Tuesday by the Goldsboro Police Department, according to a press release. Jessica Anne Williams, 37, of 210 Billy Price Road, Seven Springs, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
