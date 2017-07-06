Traffic stop leads to arrest in Ruby Tuesday theft investigation

A woman stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for driving a stolen vehicle June 24 was also connected to a theft at Ruby Tuesday by the Goldsboro Police Department, according to a press release. Jessica Anne Williams, 37, of 210 Billy Price Road, Seven Springs, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

