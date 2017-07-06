Traffic stop leads to arrest in Ruby ...

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Ruby Tuesday theft investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A woman stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for driving a stolen vehicle June 24 was also connected to a theft at Ruby Tuesday by the Goldsboro Police Department, according to a press release. Jessica Anne Williams, 37, of 210 Billy Price Road, Seven Springs, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Veterans cemetery threatened Jun 26 ydeblanc 1
News Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award May '17 Joyce 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Firehouse theme more than window dressing May '17 Joyce 1
New to goldsboro (Oct '15) May '17 Joyce 2
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) May '17 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) May '17 Joyce 128
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC