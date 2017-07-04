Snafu a potential win for Miss Goldsboro: Courtney Smith is...
Courtney Smith reacts as she is named Miss Goldsboro 2017, when she was crowned in November. She fared well at the recent Miss North Carolina competition, netting a preliminary win for swimsuit and advancing to the Top 15, 10 and then Top 5 on June 24. She was named second runner-up, but officials announced over the weekend there had been a mix-up and she is actually first runner-up.
