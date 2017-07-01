Series of arrests made in circulation of counterfeit money
Two brothers and woman were charged for trying to pass off fake money at various businesses within the city and in the county, according press releases from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Goldsboro Police Department. Brandon Devon Smith, 33, 204 Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans cemetery threatened
|Jun 26
|ydeblanc
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC