Police arrest two in connection with an armed robbery

Adreanna Lewis, 28, 3115 Grantham School Road, Mount Olive, and Rodney Atkinson, 26, 317 Hollowell Ave., were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon after the Goldsboro Police Department Investigative Services Bureau conducted an investigation into the incident, according to a press release. On Wednesday, officers with the B shift responded to an armed robbery call to in 400 block of Denmark Street, according to the release.

