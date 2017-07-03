Nine reports of shots fired within city limits

At around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers received an alert from Shotspotter -- a system which notifies the Goldsboro Police Department where shots are being fired within a given parameter -- that three rounds were fired in an open area at 917 Carver Drive. At around 8:30 Sunday night, Shotspotter again alerted officers to six rounds being shot in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Seymour Drive, according to the report.

