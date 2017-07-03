Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing handicapped person

Goldsboro police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a handicapped person Sunday night on Olivia Lane, according to a Goldsboro Police Department report. Donovan Markee Wooten, 904 A Olivia Lane, was charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person after several witnesses said they saw him assault the victim, according to the report.

