Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing handicapped person
Goldsboro police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a handicapped person Sunday night on Olivia Lane, according to a Goldsboro Police Department report. Donovan Markee Wooten, 904 A Olivia Lane, was charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person after several witnesses said they saw him assault the victim, according to the report.
