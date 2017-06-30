Inept cat burglar with a pink towel on his head keeps giving himself away
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has put out an alert for a mysterious man who may be the world's worst cat burglar. On at least two occasions, the guy incompetently woke up the people he was attempting to steal from, reports the Goldsboro News Argus , which noted the victims opened their eyes to see him standing in their bedroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans cemetery threatened
|Jun 26
|ydeblanc
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC