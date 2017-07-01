Healthy Living 2017: Warm winter and hurricane can cause aggravated allergies

Itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and nasal congestion are common reactions during the spring and early summer as plants are blooming. And typically, if a cold frost doesn't take hold during the previous winter, allergic reactions can be worse, said Dr. J. David Cunningham, an ear, nose and throat physician with Vidant ENT Sinus and Allergy in Goldsboro.

