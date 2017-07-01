Healthy Living 2017: Childhood obesity has become an epidemic says Goldsboro pediatrician

Childhood obesity has become an epidemic today, and perhaps one of the most frustrating ones doctors have faced in pediatrics, says Dr. Dave Tayloe with Goldsboro Pediatrics. Tayloe said there are several factors that contribute to a child becoming obese, such as genetics; family eating habits; not exercising; infant feed practices like using bottles and sippy cups that contain sugar-sweetened beverages as security items during sleep time; medications for behavioral disorders; and U.S. culture like fast food, junk food, a sedentary lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.