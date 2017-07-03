Fire on Edgerton Street displaces four children and two adults

The fire started around 5 p.m. Sunday at 1722 A Edgerton St., according to a fire investigation report from the Goldsboro Police Department, Assistant Fire Chief Eric Lancaster, citing a fire department report, said a woman and the four children were cleaning when she went to check on food she was cooking. The Goldsboro Fire Department responded, with Engine 2 arriving first on the scene to find a large plume of smoke coming out of the apartment, said Lancaster.

