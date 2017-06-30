Duke Energy reveals coal ash recycling plans
Duke Energy has announced the proposed location for a third coal ash reprocessing unit at its Cape Fear Plant in Moncure, North Carolina. In 2016, the company shared plans to build units at the Buck Steam Station in Salisbury, North Carolina, and the H.F. Lee Plant in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
