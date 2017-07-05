Attacked then robbed ---- Man opens d...

Attacked then robbed ---- Man opens door after 1 a.m. to person claiming to have hit his car

Wednesday Jul 5

A Goldsboro man is recovering today after he was attacked in his home early in the morning on July 4. Police say an unknown person hit the victim, a 56-year-old man, in the head several times with a pistol. He then stole the man's wallet and various prescription pain pills and then left.

