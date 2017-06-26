Woman faces charges after allegedly t...

Woman faces charges after allegedly trying to conceal drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to conceal drugs while acting like she was urinating during a traffic stop Saturday, according to a press release. Krystal Danielle Bryant, 32, of 1728-B Edgerton St., is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Veterans cemetery threatened Mon ydeblanc 1
News Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award May '17 Joyce 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Firehouse theme more than window dressing May '17 Joyce 1
New to goldsboro (Oct '15) May '17 Joyce 2
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) May '17 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) May '17 Joyce 128
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC