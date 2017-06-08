Vigil in wake of shootings
Four photos of young adults killed from gunfire were set along the steps of Cornerstone Commons downtown, where people gathered to pray Wednesday. Mothers, fathers, teens, children and community leaders -- all from different walks of life -- filled the downtown commons, in the heart of the city, to pray that the violence in Goldsboro would end.
