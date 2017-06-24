Veterans cemetery threatened
The Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery gates will be closed and locked next month if lawmakers cannot find a way to replace funds cut in the recently approved state budget meant to keep the cemetery up over the next two years. A $5 million federal grant used to construct the cemetery would also have to be repaid should the lapse in state funding hold under the new budget.
