Street paving project to start soon
Construction could get underway within the next two weeks on a roughly $1.6 million street repair project in the Canterbury Village and North Creek subdivisions just north of Goldsboro. Steve Cole, one of the residents in the area, is excited that all of the time and work over the past two years will soon come to fruition.
