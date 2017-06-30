Splashing in summer

Jayden Morgan, 5, sticks his tongue out to catch some of the water coming from the sprinkler set up by the Goldsboro Fire Department Wednesday afternoon during Summer Splash Days at The Grand at Day Point Apartments. The sprinkler will be set up at West Haven on Tuesdays, Day Point and Lincoln Homes on Wednesdays and Fairview on Fridays.

