Splashing in summer
Jayden Morgan, 5, sticks his tongue out to catch some of the water coming from the sprinkler set up by the Goldsboro Fire Department Wednesday afternoon during Summer Splash Days at The Grand at Day Point Apartments. The sprinkler will be set up at West Haven on Tuesdays, Day Point and Lincoln Homes on Wednesdays and Fairview on Fridays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans cemetery threatened
|Jun 26
|ydeblanc
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC