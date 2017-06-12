Senate committee votes to change coal ash recycling rule as deadline approaches
Lawmakers took the first step in pushing back a deadline related to Duke Energy's requirement to recycle coal ash from some of its storage facilities on Thursday. Members of the North Carolina Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee reportedly voted Thursday to add language to a bill that would give Duke an extra year to identify a third coal ash pond that it would excavate and recycle into concrete.
