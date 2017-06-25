Scramble on to find cemetery funds

Larry D. Hall, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Friday told the News-Argus that the state budget does not include the $200,000 needed to cover the next two years of operations for the maintenance at the cemetery. That means the cemetery would have to be closed at the end of the month, and there would be no more burials there and people could not visit the graves of loved ones already buried there.

