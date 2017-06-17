Reverend Barber Says Banning Him from...

Reverend Barber Says Banning Him from the Legislature Won't Stick

The Reverend William Barber II has been told to keep away from the main General Assembly building until his return to court June 30 on trespassing charges brought at the legislature May 30. However, the Goldsboro-based civil rights leader said Friday that similar attempts to ban him and other protesters have been made in the past but had been overturned. Barber's lawyer criticized the restriction as unconstitutional under both the state and U.S. founding documents.

