Reverend Barber Offers Refuge to a Family Facing Deportation
Giving a speech near the General Assembly and seeking a safe haven from deportation for his father, he found what seemed to be a way out of his family's dilemma. The Reverend William J. Barber II, a civil rights leader with a growing national profile, found himself picking up where Ezequiel's story of his father's threatened deportation left off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC