Retailers might turn parking lot dead space into biz opportunity 0:0

Struggling mall operators and anchor stores like Macy's are looking to monetize the wasted space in their mostly empty parking lots. Faced with shrinking sales, mall operators, big box stores - like Target, Lowe's, Home Depot, Macy's and JCPenney - and other anchor tenants have started to reimagine their acres of unused parking lots as redevelopment opportunities that could create new revenue streams, The Post has learned.

