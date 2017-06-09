Red Cross honors volunteers
Students from Goldsboro High School are recognized for saving 306 lives through donating blood during blood drives held at their school throughout the year. Regional Business Operations Officer Kimberly Berrier ran through a long timeline of events, denoting each year something significant happened in the organization or county.
