Police seek public's help to find missing 53-year-old Goldsboro man
According to investigators, Jerry Wilson, of 700 N. Claiborne St., was last seen in the early morning hours of June 1. At the time, Wilson was leaving to drive to New York in a burgundy 2007 Kia Sorento. Family members reported Wilson missing on June 5. Authorities say Wilson's car may have broken down at a rest stop near the New Jersey turnpike.
