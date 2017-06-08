Police seek information in shooting on Elm Street
On Saturday, June 3, at approximately 10:09 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a call for shots being fired in the area of 908 E. Elm St. The victim, Tyshawn D. Gardner had been driven by a personal vehicle to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment after being shot before police arrived to the scene. Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Goldsboro Wayne County area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.
