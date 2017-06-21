Police seek information in breaking and entering of Lantern Inn
According to the Goldsboro Police Department, at around 5:15 a.m. Monday an employee from Lantern Inn reported that a man threw a brick through the rear door of the restaurant. Police say the suspect is captured on security footage, and describes the perpetrator as a white man who is approximately 6 feet tall weighing around 160 pounds.
Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
