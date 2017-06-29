Police seek information in armed robbery incident
The Goldsboro police are seeking information in an armed robbery incident on the 500 block of Park Avenue on June 23. At around 8 p.m. June 23, the victim of the robbery was riding his bike east along Park Avenue when a black SUV pulled up beside him, according to the press release. According to the release, the vehicle stopped beside the victim and a Hispanic man wearing a white tank top and black and red shorts got out of the SUV brandishing a knife and demanded that the victim give him anything he had on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans cemetery threatened
|Jun 26
|ydeblanc
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC