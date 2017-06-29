Police seek information in armed robbery incident

The Goldsboro police are seeking information in an armed robbery incident on the 500 block of Park Avenue on June 23. At around 8 p.m. June 23, the victim of the robbery was riding his bike east along Park Avenue when a black SUV pulled up beside him, according to the press release. According to the release, the vehicle stopped beside the victim and a Hispanic man wearing a white tank top and black and red shorts got out of the SUV brandishing a knife and demanded that the victim give him anything he had on him.

