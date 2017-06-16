Police: Man punched, strangled and gouged the eyes of 54-year-old woman
A man allegedly strangled a 54-year-old woman, beat her on both sides of her body, punched her in the head and tried to gouge her eyes out Thursday night, according to a police report. The report said Goldsboro police officers responded to 602 W. Hooks River Road in reference to an armed subject.
