Police, community leaders meet to discuss problems

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West speaks before introducing several members of the Goldsboro Police Department during a community policing forum at Rebuilding Broken Places Tuesday night. Community member and representative of Unity for Goldsboro, Cutral Holmes speaks about issues in Goldsboro including the community's mistrust in law enforcement and how the many churches and groups in Goldsboro and Wayne County should get together.

