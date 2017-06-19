Pageant preliminaries Updated at
Taylor Loyd, 15-year-old daughter of Cinamon and Ashton Loyd and granddaughter of Peggy and Gary Hinshaw of Randleman, is named the preliminary talent winner Wednesday at the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant in Raleigh. She sang 'Italian Street Song' from the operetta 'Naughty Marietta.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC