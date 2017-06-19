Pageant preliminaries Updated at

Taylor Loyd, 15-year-old daughter of Cinamon and Ashton Loyd and granddaughter of Peggy and Gary Hinshaw of Randleman, is named the preliminary talent winner Wednesday at the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant in Raleigh. She sang 'Italian Street Song' from the operetta 'Naughty Marietta.'

