Pageant people's choice contest begins

Pageant people's choice contest begins

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Miss North Carolina 2017 contest will be held next month in Raleigh, but you have the power to select a finalist. People's Choice voting is going on now, with the online option to select the 11th contestant to compete live on June 24. Preliminary competitions for Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen start June 21-23, at Raleigh's Duke Energy Center for the Outstanding Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award May 16 Joyce 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
News Firehouse theme more than window dressing May 12 Joyce 1
New to goldsboro (Oct '15) May 12 Joyce 2
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) May 12 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) May 12 Joyce 128
Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10) Apr '17 Felisa james 3
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,517,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC