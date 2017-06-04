Pageant people's choice contest begins
The Miss North Carolina 2017 contest will be held next month in Raleigh, but you have the power to select a finalist. People's Choice voting is going on now, with the online option to select the 11th contestant to compete live on June 24. Preliminary competitions for Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen start June 21-23, at Raleigh's Duke Energy Center for the Outstanding Arts.
